Japan Eyes Cooperation to Monitor Chinese, Russian Satellites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to work with the United States and others to monitor outer space in response to so-called killer satellites, with Chinese and Russian satellites in mind, it was learned Tuesday.

The plan was included in a draft of the Japanese government's space security vision for the next 10 years. It will be the country's first strategy document to focus on space.

In the draft, the government said that space is a major arena for geopolitical competition among nations in terms of diplomacy, defense, economy and intelligence, while pointing to rapidly growing threats in space.

The government avoided naming China or Russia, but warned that some countries are working to develop and deploy ground- and space-based antisatellite capabilities.

In order to respond to such threats, the government said it will boost cooperation with partners and like-minded nations in the space domain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]