Fujitsu Halting My Number System for Convenience Stores

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujitsu Ltd. is halting the group's system allowing holders of My Number personal identification cards to receive municipal certificates through convenience store information terminals, following a spate of glitches.

The suspension, set to last until as late as June 4, affects nearly 200 local governments that use the system, provided by subsidiary Fujitsu Japan Ltd., according to an announcement Tuesday.

The group has already started inspections for some of the local governments.

Since March, seven municipalities, including Yokohama and Tokyo's Adachi Ward, have been hit by problems apparently caused by the system, including wrong issuance of residency certificates of people other than applicants and seal registration certificates for out-of-date seals through convenience store terminals.

The problems prompted the Digital Agency to ask Fujitsu Japan to suspend the system for checks.

