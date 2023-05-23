Japan's Tighter Semiconductor Export Controls to Take Effect in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's trade ministry on Tuesday revised an ordinance to tighten export controls on manufacturing equipment for cutting-edge semiconductors.

The revised ministry ordinance will take effect on July 23.

The move comes after the United States, in October last year, tightened restrictions on exports to China of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and technologies that could be diverted for military use.

The United States then called on Japan, as well as the Netherlands, both home to major semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers, to take similar steps.

Japan's tighter export controls will cover 23 items, including devices to remove impurities generated in the semiconductor manufacturing process and lithography equipment essential for semiconductor production.

