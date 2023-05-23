China May Front-Load Arms Buildup: Japan Draft Defense Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's upcoming defense white paper will warn that China may consider moving up its goal of building a first-class military by the mid-21st century, it was learned Tuesday.

The 2023 white paper, which will highlight concerns about China's further military buildup, is expected to be submitted to the cabinet as early as July.

In a section about the country's three key security documents, which were revised late last year, the white paper will mention plans to possess counterstrike capabilities and increase defense spending to boost the country's defense capabilities.

The draft also referred to China's military activities as a serious threat not only to Japan but also to the international community.

The balance of military power between China and Taiwan has rapidly tipped in favor of the Chinese side, the draft said.

