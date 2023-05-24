Honda Power Units to Return to F1 in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will return to the Formula One World Championship auto racing series in 2026 as a supplier of power units, comprising engines and other parts.

Honda reached a multiyear contract with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, based in Britain, to supply its power units.

Aston Martin has momentum for winning the F1 championship, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo, adding that the team rates Honda's power unit technology highly.

On reasons for Honda's comeback, Mibe said that his company and F1 are heading in the same direction in their decarbonization efforts and that his company's participation in F1 will serve as a basis for promoting its vehicle electrification technology. "We'll make preparations to be able to win from the start of 2026," he said.

Under F1's new power unit regulations to be introduced from the 2026 season, the proportion of electric energy in maximum output will have to be 50 pct, up sharply from the current level of slightly below 20 pct, and the use of 100 pct sustainable fuel will be mandatory.

