NTT Given Administrative Guidance over Service Disruption

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications ministry Wednesday issued administrative guidance to Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. over wide-scale disruption in April to their fiber-optic lines.

NTT East President Naoki Shibutani and NTT West President Masaaki Moribayashi received the administrative guidance at the ministry.

“We’re taking the guidance seriously, and we will work to improve the reliability of our network,” Shibutani told reporters.

The service disruption occurred in the morning of April 3, leading to internet connections being unavailable to up to 446,000 users and fiber-optic phone services unavailable to up to 230,000 users in 16 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka.

It took about an hour and 40 minutes for NTT West and some 3 hours for NTT East to end the disruption, caused by a software glitch.

