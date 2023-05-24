Japan's Second H3 Rocket Not to Carry Satellite

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's science ministry and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Wednesday that the new H3 rocket will not carry a satellite.

The No. 2 model of the H3 rocket was set to carry the Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4, or Daichi-4, following the launch failure of the No. 1 model of the rocket in March.

The ministry and JAXA told a meeting of an expert panel that solid rocket boosters will be used for the No. 2 model, like the No. 1 model, and they aim to launch the No. 2 model soon.

The H3 rocket is a two-stage liquid-fuel rocket to succeed the current H-2A rocket.

The No. 1 model was launched from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The launch ended in failure because the rocket's second engine failed to ignite after its control equipment detected excessive current and cut the power off.

