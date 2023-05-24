Fujitsu CEO Apologizes for Problems with My Number System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. CEO Takahito Tokita apologized Wednesday for problems with a subsidiary's system for issuing administrative certificates to holders of My Number personal identification cards at convenience stores.

"We have damaged trust in administrative services used by residents," Tokita said during a management briefing session.

"We will draw up detailed preventive measures and implement them promptly," the company chief said.

The system, operated by Fujitsu Japan Ltd., allows My Number card holders to obtain residency and other certificates through information terminals installed at convenience stores.

It has experienced several problems since March this year, including cases of users being issued residency certificates for other people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]