Toyo Construction Opposes Nintendo Family’s Takeover Plan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Toyo Construction Co. has rejected a takeover plan by an asset management company of the founding family of game maker Nintendo Co.

The rejection of the planned tender offer from Yamauchi-No. 10 Family Office, or YFO, was decided at a Toyo Construction board meeting Wednesday.

Toyo Construction also said Wednesday that President Kyoji Takezawa, 71, will step down after a regular general meeting of shareholders in late June, to be succeeded by Senior Managing Executive Officer Haruhisa Obayashi, 63.

This will be the company’s first change of president in about nine years.

YFO, a major shareholder, has proposed nine board member candidates who it thinks should replace Takezawa and others. Toyo Construction also voted to oppose this proposal the same day.

