S. Korea Eager to Join G-7: Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--South Korea is eager to join the Group of Seven forum because its national power has reached a level comparable to those of G-7 members, Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min has said.

In a speech in Tokyo on Wednesday, Yun said South Korea wants to become a member of what would be the Group of Eight. His country was a guest country at the G-7 summit held in Hiroshima until Sunday.

It is unusual for a South Korean diplomat to speak in public about the idea of joining the G-7 forum.

Yun said that in South Korea, there is a marked divide in views on foreign affairs between conservatives and reformists, including over how to deal with North Korea and Japan.

By joining the G-7 forum, South Korea will be able to clearly show that its foreign policy focus is international cooperation as a developed country, Yun also said.

