Japan Gives 2 SDF Vehicles to Ukraine

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan handed over two Self-Defense Force trucks to Ukraine on Wednesday in the first batch of some 100 vehicles planned to be offered to the country under Russian aggression.

At the handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky expressed gratitude, stressing the importance of Japan's support.

The ambassador said he wants to tell the great news to people in his country as soon as possible.

The revamped six-seater trucks will be transported by a civilian vessel to Poland in June at the earliest and then delivered to Ukraine.

The 100-vehicle aid was pledged by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Sunday. Among vehicles to be provided are 10-seater high mobility vehicles and trucks for debris removal work.

