Komeito Not to Cooperate with LDP in Tokyo Elections

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans not to cooperate with the LDP in House of Representatives elections in Tokyo, informed sources said Wednesday.

Komeito is dissatisfied at the LDP's negative response to the junior ruling party's plan to field its own candidate in the No. 28 constituency in the capital, one of the 10 single-seat districts created through Lower House electoral reform, people familiar with the situation said.

The party is expected to formally decide to field no own candidate in the new constituency while backing no LDP candidates in all constituencies in Tokyo at an executive meeting Thursday and then inform the LDP of the decision.

A senior LDP member, however, said, "Negotiations are underway."

If the talks end in failure, it could adversely affect the LDP-Komeito alliance, critics noted.

