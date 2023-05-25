Japan Author Murakami Wins Spain's Prestigious Award

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese writer Haruki Murakami has won this year's Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, Spain's Princess of Asturias Foundation said Wednesday.

"Expressed in different genres, his voice has influenced considerably diverse generations," the jury at the foundation said. "Haruki Murakami is one of contemporary literature's major long-distance runners."

The prestigious Spanish prizes are usually presented at a ceremony held in Oviedo, northern Spain, in October.

The jury praised "the uniqueness of his literature, its universal scope and ability to reconcile Japanese tradition and the legacy of Western culture in an ambitious and innovative narrative."

His narrative "has managed to express some of the great themes and conflicts of our time: loneliness, existential uncertainty, terrorism and dehumanization in big cities, as well as the care of one's body and his own reflections on the creative process," the jury stated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]