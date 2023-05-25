Japan's Kishida Seen Attending NATO Summit in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a NATO summit in Lithuania in July, government sources have said.

Kishida hopes to strengthen Japan's cooperation with the military alliance officially called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's military intimidation.

He attended a NATO summit last June for the first time as a Japanese prime minister.

In January this year, Kishida met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Japan, telling him that Japan would create the post of full-time ambassador at the Japanese mission to NATO.

Stoltenberg, for his part, invited Kishida to this year's NATO summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]