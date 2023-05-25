Kishida Reprimands Son over Party at Official Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has given a stern warning to his eldest son, Shotaro, over a year-end party held at the prime minister's official residence last December, it was learned Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed this at a press conference, admitting a report in an issue of weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun published Thursday that Shotaro, a secretary to the prime minister, invited relatives to the official residence for a party late last year.

The Japanese magazine reported that at least 10 relatives of Kishida, including Shotaro, gathered at the prime minister's official residence on Dec. 30, 2022, and held a year-end party.

A group photograph with Shotaro at the center that mimicked a picture of cabinet members taken when the residence was used as the prime minister's office and a photo of a participant leaning against staircases covered with a red carpet were posted in the magazine.

The prime minister himself showed up and greeted the partygoers while they were dining in the private living quarters of the residence, according to Matsuno.

