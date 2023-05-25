NTT West Briefly Hit with Telecommunications Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. was hit by a telecommunications glitch for about two hours on Thursday, making it difficult for up to 27,000 users to receive phone calls in parts of Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan.

The service disruption, caused by a communication equipment failure, did not affect outgoing calls, internet services, fiber-optic phone services or emergency calls.

The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. unit received administrative guidance from the communications ministry on Wednesday over a massive glitch that affected up to 87,000 internet users in 10 western prefectures, including Osaka and Shiga, last month.

