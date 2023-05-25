Japan Key Policy Guidelines to Emphasize Wages, Human Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s upcoming annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines will emphasize structural wage growth and investment in human capital to create a “thick middle class,” a draft of the guidelines showed Thursday.

The key policy guidelines will also call for drastically stepping up measures to tackle the country’s declining birthrate and improving child-related policies.

The government plans to present the draft at a meeting of its Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy by the end of this month.

On May 16, the government drew up labor market reform guidelines that call for providing individuals with support for reskilling. This will be included in the economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

At a recent press conference, meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of government-led investment for decarbonization to encourage private investment. This will also be reflected in the key policy guidelines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]