S. Korean Team to Release Fukushima Water Assessment

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--A team of experts from South Korea on Thursday finished a four-day inspection over the planned release into the sea of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On the day, the team had comprehensive talks with Japanese government officials on the water release plan.

Yoo Guk-hee, head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, who is leading the inspection team, told reporters after the talks that the team will release a comprehensive assessment after conducting some additional work.

Yoo said that when making a comprehensive assessment, the team will have to refer to the International Atomic Energy Agency's final report on the water release plan, slated to be released by late June.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the South Korean team visited the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant to check facilities related to the planned water release.

