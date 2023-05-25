Komeito to End Election Cooperation with LDP in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will stop cooperating with the LDP in elections in Tokyo, including the next House of Representatives poll, Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii said Thursday.

Relations between the two parties worsened after the LDP declined to allow Komeito to field its own candidate in the No. 28 Lower House constituency in the capital, a district newly created under electoral reform, Ishii told his LDP counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in a meeting.

Ishii and Motegi agreed to meet again on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Komeito executives agreed not to field the party's own candidate in the Tokyo No. 28 constituency.

They also agreed not to back any LDP candidates in all 30 Lower House constituencies in Tokyo. They also agreed not to seek support from the LDP for a candidate that Komeito plans to field in the Tokyo 29th constituency.

