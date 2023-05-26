3 Dead after Man Fires Hunting Gun in Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Three people, including two police officers, died in an incident in which a man fired a hunting gun Thursday afternoon in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

The two police officers--Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61--and a woman in her 40s to 50s were confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, according to local police.

A man, believed to be a local resident, was also injured, but his condition is not known as it has been unable to transport him to hospital.

The man, wearing camouflage, sunglasses and a face mask, is holed up in a nearby house and may also be armed with a knife. According to neighborhood residents, the man is a farmer in his 30s and lives in the house.

At around 4:25 p.m. (7:25 a.m. GMT), the police received an emergency call from a neighbor saying that a woman had been stabbed by a man.

