Japan's Kishida Vows Development Assistance to Laos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide development assistance to Laos mainly through human resources development and fiscal stability programs, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.

He made the remark at a meeting with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith at the prime minister's office Thursday, apparently bearing in mind the Southeast Asian country's close economic ties with China.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate in dealing with regional problems, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Also on Thursday, the Laotian leader met with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Thongloun asked the Emperor to visit Laos again, saying that his travel to the country in 2012 as Crown Prince was a big event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]