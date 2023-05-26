Man Arrested over Attack in Nagano Pref. that Left 4 Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Nakano, Nagano Pref., May 26 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.

Masanori Aoki, the first son of Masamichi Aoki, 57, speaker of the Nakano city assembly, was captured around 4:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. Thursday GMT), some 12 hours after the incident began.

In the incident, Masanori Aoki, who runs a fruit farm in Nakano, mounted a knife attack from around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, fired a hunting rifle and holed up in the family's house in the city.

According to the Nagano prefectural police, he stabbed to death Yukie Murakami, 66, who lived near the house. He also shot dead police officers Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, who arrived at the scene following an emergency call. The three were confirmed dead after being sent to hospital.

Besides the three, an elderly woman found lying on the ground near the house was later confirmed dead, bringing the total deaths in the incident to four.

