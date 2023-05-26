Japan at Turning Point to Boost Food Security: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan is at a turning point to strengthen food security amid growing food security risks, a government white paper on agriculture said Friday.

As the risks mount due to Russia's war on Ukraine, Japan, which relies heavily on imports for food, is at a key juncture in its efforts to maintain stable food supplies for the future, the annual report said.

The paper also pointed to the necessity of passing on cost increases to consumers for farm business stability while winning their understanding of price hikes.

Food security was taken up at the beginning of the paper.

Prices of fertilizer, feed and other materials necessary for agricultural production jumped due to disruptions in Ukraine's grain output and exports, but agricultural product prices have not risen that much, the paper said.

