Japan to Certify Japanese Language Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a bill to certify Japanese language schools to ensure the quality of education for international students.

The new law will be put into force on April 1 next year.

The education minister will certify Japanese language schools that meet requirements, including on teachers, facilities and curriculums. Information about certified schools will be made available on multilingual websites.

Certified schools will be required to report regularly to the minister, who will issue recommendations and correction orders if necessary.

Applicants will be able to register for a national qualification for teachers if they pass tests and complete training.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]