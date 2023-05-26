Sony to Add Portable Device to PS5 Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment said Thursday it will release the Project Q portable device for its PlayStation 5 video game series later this year.

Users of the device, made up of a controller and an 8-inch screen, can enjoy video games installed on a PS5 console via Wi-Fi, the company said.

Emphasizing the company's commitment to development, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the products offered by the company are "transforming how and where our (gaming) content can be enjoyed."

Sony Interactive Entertainment also said it will release its first wireless earbuds under the PlayStation brand later this year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]