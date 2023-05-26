Biden Leaves "Thank You" Message in Hiroshima Hotel

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden left a handwritten message of gratitude at a Hiroshima hotel after staying there for the recent Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city, hotel officials said Friday.

In a guest book in his room at the Hilton Hiroshima, Biden wrote: "Thank you for the hospitality you have extended to me and my team. Keep the faith!"

Samuel Peter, the hotel's general manager, said it was a great honor to have Biden at the hotel and expressed hope for the impact of his stay on the hotel's business.

The general manager revealed that the hotel served the president sable cookies with oyster, a Hiroshima delicacy, and ice cream made with local ingredients.

Biden visited Japan for four days through Sunday.

