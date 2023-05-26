COVID-19 Cases in Japan Continue Rising

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by some 5,000 designated hospitals across Japan in the week through Sunday averaged 3.56, up 1.35-fold from the preceding week's 2.63, the health ministry said Friday.

"Since April, COVID-19 cases have continued rising," a ministry official said.

The number of new cases reported by the hospitals in the week ended Sunday totaled 17,489, according to the ministry.

By prefecture, the number of new cases per hospital was highest in Okinawa, at 10.8, followed by Ishikawa, at 6.38, and Iwate, at 6.32. Shimane had the lowest figure, at 1.55.

The number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by 726 to 3,215.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]