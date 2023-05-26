Japan to Require 10 Pct Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply from 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday it plans to require oil wholesalers to make sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, account for 10 pct of their aviation fuel supply from 2030.

The move is aimed at promoting the use of SAF, which emits less carbon dioxide than conventional fuels, to accelerate decarbonization efforts in the aviation industry, which faces "flight shame" criticism for its notoriously high emissions compared with other modes of transportation such as rail.

The ministry unveiled the SAF requirement plan at a meeting of a public-private council for SAF promotion. The ministry will consider introducing a penalty for noncompliance. It aims to implement the requirement next spring.

Made from waste cooking oil and plants, SAF produces 60 to 80 pct less CO2 emissions than conventional aviation fuels.

SAF is considered necessary to meet an emissions reduction target set by the International Civil Aviation Organization. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have set a target of increasing the proportion of SAF in their fuel consumption to 10 pct in fiscal 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]