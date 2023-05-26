Nagano Police Chief Voices "Deepest Regret" over Death of 2 Officers

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Nagano prefectural police chief expressed at a press conference Friday his "deepest regret" over two officers being shot to death in Thursday's stabbing and shooting in the central Japan prefecture.

In the incident in the city of Nakano, two women--Yasuko Takeuchi, 70, and Yukie Murakami, 66,--were killed in a knife attack. Police officers Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, were shot by a hunting rifle when they rushed to the crime scene in response to an emergency call.

Masanori Aoki,31, was arrested the following day, after barricading himself at his home.

"It was a heinous incident," said Iwao Koyama, the police chief.

Koyama said the two officers were not wearing bulletproof vests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]