Man Reportedly Shot in Tokyo; Shooter at Large

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Police received an emergency call that a person had been shot in the city of Machida in Tokyo at around 8 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. GMT).

According to investigative sources, a man is believed to have been shot in the abdomen with a handgun near JR Machida Station.

After the shooting, the assailant fled the scene and is now on the run, the sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation.

