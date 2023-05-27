Man Shot Dead in Tokyo; 2 Suspects at Large

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A man was shot dead in the city of Machida in Tokyo on Friday evening, and two suspected attackers are on the run, police sources said.

The man, in his 50s and believed to be linked to a gang group, was apparently shot at least three times, including in the abdomen and neck. He was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.

After the shooting, two men fled the scene in a white car, and two shell casings were discovered.

At around 7:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. GMT), police received an emergency call that a person had been shot at a restaurant in a complex near JR Machida Station.

According to the sources, the attackers opened fire on the victim, who was in the restaurant. They also shot the victim after he ran out of the restaurant.

