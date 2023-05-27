APEC Trade Ministers Fail to Adopt Joint Statement Again

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies finished their two-day meeting in Detroit through Friday without adopting a joint statement, as Russia and China stood against proposed wordings about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

APEC trade ministers also failed to issue a joint statement at their meeting in Bangkok in May last year.

Advanced countries including Japan and the United State, which have been calling for the strengthening of economic sanctions against Russia as well as the establishment of supply chains with a view to reducing their dependence on China, came into even deeper conflict with Russia and China. The latest development once again exposed that the APEC framework has become dysfunctional, with member economies staying divided.

The United States, this year's APEC chair, issued a chair's statement in place of a joint ministerial statement.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," the chair's statement said. "There were other views and different assessments of the situation." These expressions were the same as the wordings used in APEC leaders' statement issued in November last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]