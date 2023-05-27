Attacker in Nagano Pref. Believed Policemen Would Shoot Him

Newsfrom Japan

Nakano, Nagano Pref., May 27 (Jiji Press)--The 31-year-old man arrested over Thursday's fatal stabbing and shooting in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, has told investigators that he shot policemen because he thought they would shoot him to death, investigative sources said Saturday.

In the incident, two women were killed in a knife attack and two police officers were shot dead with a hunting rifle.

Masanori Aoki, arrested Friday on charges of shooting one of the two policemen to death, also told Nagano prefectural police that he killed the women because he thought they had made fun of him, according to the sources. The police suspect that Aoki had a grudge against the women one-sidedly.

Information from witnesses and others suggests that the suspect used a knife with a blade of some 30 centimeters long to first stab one of the two women--Yasuko Takeuchi, 70,--to death near his house and chased after the other woman, Yukie Murakami, 66, who ran from the suspect, to stab her multiple times to death, the sources said.

People in the neighborhood said Takeuchi and Murakami often strolled together and chances are high that the two were walking near the suspect's house at the time of the incident, which started around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, (7:25 a.m. GMT).

