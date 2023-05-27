Japan, U.S. to Compile Road Map for Chip Development

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Friday agreed to draw up a Japan-U.S. joint road map to develop next-generation semiconductors and nurture related human resources.

Holding a meeting in Detroit, Michigan, Nishimura and Raimondo signed a joint statement calling mainly for strengthening bilateral cooperation over semiconductor supply chains.

They also confirmed that their countries will work together through the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity led by the United States. Japan is among the 14 IPEF member countries.

"We want to drastically accelerate Japan-U.S. cooperation in technological development (regarding semiconductors)," Nishimura told reporters after the meeting.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement that Raimondo and Nishimura discussed ways to boost semiconductor supply chains and cooperate on export controls.

