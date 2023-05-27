Sharp Introduces Early Retirement System

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. introduced in late April an early retirement system covering some 700 employees in managerial positions aged 55 or over, company officials said Saturday.

Sharp posted its first consolidated net loss in six years in fiscal 2022, which ended in March, but the early retirement system is not aimed at reducing the number of employees, the officials said. The system's introduction is part of the company's efforts to enhance employee welfare by preparing the environment for career changes, they said.

Sharp started soliciting applicants to the early retirement system this month. Up to six months' pay will be added to the retirement money for the early retirees.

The company has no target for the number of applicants.

Sharp once accepted applications for early retirement in the face of a business crisis. The latest scheme is the company's first institutionalized early retirement system, according to the officials.

