IPEF Talks See Effective Agreement on Supply Chains

Detroit, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Member states of the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity reached an effective agreement in the area of supply chains, at their ministerial meeting in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday.

The 14 IPEF member countries, including Japan, the United States and India, will establish a system for mutually supplying semiconductors, mineral resources and other important goods, hoping to strengthen economic security, with China's increasing economic coercion in mind.

This is the first achievement since the members agreed to enter negotiations under the U.S.-led IPEF initiative in September last year.

The members will compile a formal agreement document and aim to put it into force at an early date. This will be the first multilateral agreement on supply chains.

The IPEF initiative seeks to create common rules in the four areas of trade, supply chains, a clean economy and a fair economy, with an eye to the need to exit overreliance on the Chinese economy. The framework does not aim to lower tariffs.

