Families Call for Early Return of Japanese Abductees at Rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Takuya Yokota called for the early return of his older sister, Megumi, who was abducted by North Korea decades ago at the age 13, and other Japanese abductees at a rally in Tokyo on Saturday.

Takuya, 54, who heads a group of Japanese abductee families, told the rally that parents of abduction victims have passed away one after another while the issue remains unresolved for a prolonged period of time. "There is no time left," he stressed.

Megumi's mother, Sakie, 87, is receiving treatment after being hospitalized temporarily some two months ago due to poor health, according to Takuya. "We definitely want to bring all (of the abductees) back to their parents," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who attended the rally, was asked by Takuya to "look in the eyes of (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un and talk (with him) in person" as he did with other leaders of the Group of Seven major powers at the summit held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima earlier this month.

Noting that no Japanese abductee has returned home since 2002, Kishida said, "The time-pressured abduction issue cannot be treated lightly even for a moment."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]