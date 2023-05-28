Japan's Koji Yakusho Wins Best Actor Award at Cannes

Newsfrom Japan

Cannes, France, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Koji Yakusho won the best actor award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his role in "Perfect Days," directed by Wim Wenders of Germany.

Also at the festival, Japanese screenwriter Yuji Sakamoto received the best screenplay award for "Monster," a film by Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda.

It is the first time that a Japanese actor has earned the best actor award at Cannes, one of the "Big Three" film festivals, since 2004, when Yuya Yagira became the first Japanese to win the award for his role in "Nobody Knows," directed by Koreeda.

"I'll take this (trophy) home. Thank you," Yakusho, 67, voiced his joy with a smile at the award ceremony, after expressing his gratitude for the staff, costars and his wife.

"Perfect Days" was filmed entirely in Tokyo by Wenders. The movie depicts thoughts held by a public restroom cleaner of few words, played by Yakusho. It has not been decided when the movie will premiere in Japan.

