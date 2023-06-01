No Winners for Award Honoring Japan Adventurer Miura 10 Yrs On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--An award honoring Japanese professional skier Yuichiro Miura has yet to be placed in the hands of a worthy recipient since it was created by the Japanese government 10 years ago.

Celebrating the achievements of Miura, who became the oldest person to climb the summit of Mount Everest at the age of 80 in 2013, the award was set up by the government in June 2013 with the support of the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to recognize adventurers.

A government award having no recipients at all "is unheard of," an official at the Cabinet Office said.

The conditions for recipients are that they have left a remarkable achievement of challenging human potential in the wilderness, and inspiring and delivering hope and dreams to people.

On reasons for the absence of award winners, a Cabinet Office official said that there was no one fit for the award.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]