Japan's 1st Level 4 Autonomous Driving Service Starts in Fukui

Eiheiji, Fukui Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first transportation service based on so-called Level 4 autonomous driving, or fully automated driving under certain conditions, started in the town of Eiheiji in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday.

Such a service is expected to become a new means of transportation in regions facing population falls.

In Eiheiji, where Level 4 autonomous driving was approved for the first time in the country, a seven-seater electric cart, developed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and others, runs on a section of about 2 kilometers of a walking trail. There is no operator in the car, and one person in charge of remote monitoring manages up to three such electric carts.

"The ride was comfortable and the cart properly slowed down when it passed by people," Kazumi Kawamatsu, 57, from Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, said. "I want to ride (a Level 4 car) again when similar services become available in residential and other areas."

In Eiheiji, demonstration tests of autonomous driving started in 2018, and a service with Level 3 autonomy, under which humans take over driving operations in emergencies, started in 2021.

