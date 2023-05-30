Rising Gold Prices Rattle Kanazawa's Gold Leaf Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Rising gold prices are shaking the traditional gold leaf industry in the central Japan city of Kanazawa, on top of shrinking demand and a shortage of craftsmen.

The rising trend in safe-haven gold prices has intensified amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to major Japanese precious metals dealer Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K., the retail price of gold hit a record high of 9,794 yen per gram on May 10.

In Japan, gold leaf, which is made by hammering gold into extremely thin sheets, is mainly used to cover Buddhist altars and other items.

Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, is home to about 80 companies that produce or sell gold leaf, accounting for 99 pct of domestic production, according to the Ishikawa prefectural gold leaf industry cooperative association.

However, gold leaf production in the city fell to 1.6 billion yen in fiscal 2022, some 10 pct of the fiscal 1990 level of 13.6 billion yen, reflecting a decline in the number of families with Buddhist altars in their homes.

