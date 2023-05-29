N. Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--North Korea on Monday notified Japan of a plan to launch what Tokyo believes is a ballistic missile.

Pyongyang informed Tokyo that it will launch a satellite sometime between midnight Tuesday (3 p.m.) and midnight on June 10.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered relevant units of the Self-Defense Forces to destroy the missile if needed based on the SDF law. The missile or debris from the missile may fall into the Yellow Sea or the East China Sea or in waters east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, according to the Japanese government.

A launch by North Korea of a long-range ballistic missile under the guise of a satellite would be the first since February 2016, when it fired Kwangmyongsong-4.

"Even if North Korea claims that it's a satellite, a launch by the country using ballistic missile technology will be a violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious issue concerning the safety of the (Japanese) public," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

