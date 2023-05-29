Japan Destroyer Arrives in S. Korea with Rising Sun Flag

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese destroyer flying the Rising Sun flag arrived at Busan Port in southeastern South Korea on Monday, South Korean government officials said.

The previous administration of then South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked the Self-Defense Forces not to fly the flag, seeing it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

But a spokesperson at South Korea's National Defense Ministry told a press conference Thursday that when a foreign warship makes a port call, it usually raises its national flag and ensign. The official stressed that this is a customary international practice.

The Maritime SDF's Hamagiri destroyer arrived at the South Korean port to participate in a multinational military exercise hosted by South Korea. The drill will take place in waters off the country's Jeju Island on Wednesday.

The South Korean, U.S., Australian militaries will also participate in the exercise to prevent the spread of weapons of mass destruction at sea.

