Japan to Review "Constitution" of Agricultural Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--A government panel Monday submitted to farm minister Tetsuro Nomura an interim report calling for reviewing a law known as Japan's "constitution of agricultural administration."

The Council of Food, Agriculture and Rural Area Policies, which advises the farm minister, proposed the review of the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas mainly to strengthen the country's food security, being rocked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government plans to submit a bill to revise the basic law to the ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, next year.

"We'll have deeper discussions to review the basic law from the perspective of establishing a strong foundation for food supplies that can be sustained even if the population declines," Nomura told a council meeting Monday.

In response to increasing global food demand, the report put greater emphasis on securing stable food supplies through imports and making effective use of food reserves while calling for increasing domestic production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]