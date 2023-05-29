Japanese Princess Hisako to Visit Finland, Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado will pay a private visit to Finland and Britain for nine days from June 19, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will arrive in Finland on June 20 and visit University of Helsinki and elsewhere.

On the next day, she will attend the opening ceremony of a bird photograph exhibition featuring pictures she took at the Mikkeli branch of the National Archives of Finland.

After moving to Britain, she will attend on June 25 a ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of international nongovernmental environmental organization BirdLife International, of which she is honorary president.

According to the agency, the inspection of the photo exhibition was postponed from 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. She was also scheduled to visit Britain last year, but the trip was canceled after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

