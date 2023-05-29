Measures Sought to Boost Net Incomes of Child-Rearing Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fiscal System Council on Monday adopted proposals urging the government to take measures to boost the net incomes of families with children, as part of its efforts to address the country's low birthrate.

The council, which advises the finance minister, hopes the proposals will be reflected in the government's key economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be adopted in June.

In the proposals, the council said that the outcome of measures to address the low birthrate will "greatly influence" the country's economic growth as well as the sustainability of its fiscal and social security systems in the medium to long term.

Such measures will "determine the fate of the country" and need to be implemented in a "truly effective manner", the council said.

Meanwhile, the council mentioned both pros and cons of a plan being considered by the government to abolish the income cap on child benefits, with some of its members expressing doubts about providing the benefits to high-income families.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]