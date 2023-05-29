Kishida Dismisses Son for Partying at Official Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to dismiss his first son, Shotaro, as a secretary effective Thursday over a controversial year-end party at the prime minister's official residence, the government said Monday.

Kishida told reporters that he will replace Shotaro to make him take responsibility for inappropriate actions as secretary to the prime minister for political affairs.

Shotaro, 32, drew fire from both ruling and opposition lawmakers for holding the party with relatives in the prime minister's official residence in December last year.

Takayoshi Yamamoto, 51, who was succeeded as secretary by Shotaro just last October, will return to the post.

Kishida said he is responsible for appointing Shotaro and takes the matter seriously. But he also said, "I want to fulfill my duties by focusing on solving problems that can't wait one by one."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]