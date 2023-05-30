Kishida Congratulates Turkish Pres. Erdogan on Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

With 2024 marking the centennial anniversary of Japan-Turkey diplomatic relations, Kishida said in a congratulatory message sent to Erdogan on Monday that the two countries have "historically strong ties" and that "Japan hopes to work with Turkey for the next 100 years."

Japan is also eager to team up with Turkey toward resolving a host of regional and global challenges, Kishida added, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Monday that the Japanese government congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president.

"We will continue making efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations with Turkey, a strategic partner of Japan," the top Japanese government spokesman said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]