Kishida, Yamaguchi Affirm LDP-Komeito Coalition

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi affirmed Tuesday that the two parties will maintain their ruling coalition despite a recent rift over election cooperation.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office, Kishida and Yamaguchi agreed that the row between the LDP, which leads the ruling camp, and Komeito over their cooperation in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, should not affect the two parties' coalition framework.

Kishida told Yamaguchi that he has urged the LDP executive team to handle the issue carefully.

"We agreed to maintain our cooperation while respecting the significance of the coalition and a big-picture perspective," Yamaguchi told reporters after the talks.

In a separate meeting, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii, that the LDP plans to support candidates Komeito will put up in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in the next Lower House general election.

