Japan Lower House OKs Bills to Clarify Criteria for Sex Crimes

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday to clarify the criteria for establishing the crime of nonconsensual intercourse and other sex offenses under the Penal Code.

The legislation, unanimously approved by the lower chamber of parliament, lists eight specific acts and situations that would constitute the crime of nonconsensual sexual intercourse.

The bills also call for raising the minimum age of consent for sexual intercourse to 16 from the current 13, and introducing a new provision to punish acts of sex-related secret photographing or filming.

Under the legislation, the crime of nonconsensual sexual intercourse is considered to have been committed if the perpetrators make the victims engage in such an act in situations where it is difficult for the victims to express or fulfill their will not to give consent.

The eight acts and situations that would constitute the crime of nonconsensual sexual intercourse include the perpetrators' use of violence, intimidation, alcohol, drugs, economic or social status.

